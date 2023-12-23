ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear on January 3

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday was sent summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to appear before it on January 3, 2024, in relation with questioning in the excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal was first summoned on November 2 by the agency and then again on December 21. However on both occasions, he had not appeared before it.

After the first summons, the Delhi CM had said the summons were “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law”. Kejriwal is currently undertaking a Vipassana course.

The AAP, in an official statement, said: “This is a completely fake case only to target the AAP leadership. The BJP has not been able to produce a single evidence in the courts. It's just political vendetta to counter the growing popularity of the AAP across the country.”

