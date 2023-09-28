ED summons TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee on October 3; MP claims day coincides with party rally in Delhi

Kolkata, September 27
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on October 3 for questioning in connection with school jobs scam in Kolkata.
Banerjee said the day coincides with that of the party’s protest rally in Delhi against the Centre’s decision to withhold the state’s dues under MGNREGA, which he is supposed to lead.
He claimed that it exposed the fear in the saffron camp.
The TMC MP shared the letter sent to him by the Central agency on X, formerly Twitter.
“Earlier this month, the ED summoned me on a day coinciding with an important coordinating meeting of #INDIA in Delhi. I dutifully appeared and complied with the served summons,” he said.
“Now, today yet again, they have served me another summons to appear before them on a day when the protest agitation for West Bengal’s rightful dues is scheduled in Delhi on 3rd Oct. This stark revelation unequivocally exposes those who are truly perturbED, rattlED and scarED!” he posted on the micro-blogging site.
