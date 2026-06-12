ED to move SC against HC relief in NewsClick case

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The statement came after the HC quashed an FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a case registered by the ED against NewsClick and Purkayastha in relation to alleged violation of FDI norms.

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In a judgement dated May 29, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said the continuation of the FIR registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing was “nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law” and once the FIR under predicate offence was quashed, the ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the matter was also liable to be closed.