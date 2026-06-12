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Home / India / ED to move SC against HC relief in NewsClick case

ED to move SC against HC relief in NewsClick case

Delhi HC has quashed an FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing and a case registered by the ED against NewsClick and Purkayastha over alleged violation of FDI norms

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha. File
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The Enforcement Directorate has decided to challenge a Delhi High Court's order that quashed a money laundering case against news portal NewsClick and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha on charges of violation of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) rules in the Supreme Court, officials said on Thursday.
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The statement came after the HC quashed an FIR registered by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a case registered by the ED against NewsClick and Purkayastha in relation to alleged violation of FDI norms.

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In a judgement dated May 29, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said the continuation of the FIR registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing was “nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law” and once the FIR under predicate offence was quashed, the ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the matter was also liable to be closed.

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