Education mafia thriving: Rahul on NEET results

New Delhi, June 9
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) fraud has affected over 2.4 million students.
He said, “Six students from the same exam centre have topped the exam with maximum marks and many others have received technically impossible scores.” He flayed the Centre for continuously denying the possibility of a paper leak, despite the suspicious results. Rahul further claimed that an “education mafia”, allegedly in collusion with the government machinery, is running a widespread “paper leak industry”. “I assure all students across the country that I will be your voice in Parliament and will vigorously raise issues concerning your future,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...