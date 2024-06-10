Education mafia thriving: Rahul on NEET results

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the alleged National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) fraud has affected over 2.4 million students.

He said, “Six students from the same exam centre have topped the exam with maximum marks and many others have received technically impossible scores.” He flayed the Centre for continuously denying the possibility of a paper leak, despite the suspicious results. Rahul further claimed that an “education mafia”, allegedly in collusion with the government machinery, is running a widespread “paper leak industry”. “I assure all students across the country that I will be your voice in Parliament and will vigorously raise issues concerning your future,” he said.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi