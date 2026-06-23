Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan breaks silence, says 'CJP is B-team of disruptive elements'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), the satirical outfit that had been leading protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, describing it as the “B team of disruptive elements” and alleging that it was fronting forces that had been rejected by voters.

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During a media interview, Pradhan said those behind the movement were attempting to target institutions and create disruption under a different guise.

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“They are the B team of disruptive elements. Those who were rejected in the democracy have come in disguise and are now after the system. They raise slogans for those who want to divide the country. They have been identified,” he said.

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The remarks came a day after more than 20 lakh medical aspirants appeared for the NEET re-examination, conducted over a month after the original test was scrapped amid allegations of a paper leak. The controversy had triggered protests across the country, with the CJP emerging visible group demanding accountability and calling for Pradhan’s resignation.

The re-examination was conducted under extensive security arrangements involving the armed forces, state police units and senior officials deployed across the country for monitoring. According to the National Testing Body, all arrangements were put in place to ensure a fair and transparent examination environment.

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Pradhan described the re-examination as successful and said efforts had been made to restore confidence in the process after the leak allegations sparked widespread concern among students and parents.

'Protectors who turned predators'

Referring to those found involved in the paper leak, the minister said the role of some teachers had been particularly troubling. He termed them “protectors who turned predators”, underscoring the seriousness of the breach in an examination that shapes the future of lakhs of students every year.

As the government seeks to move beyond the controversy, Pradhan highlighted what he described as broader improvements in the education sector. He pointed to the increasing participation of women in education and the growing number of institutions across the country.

Pradhan also used the occasion to attack the Congress, alleging that previous governments had failed to address such priorities despite having opportunities to serve for decades.

“Such people indulge in the politics of bringing down the country, either through team A or team B. People are now recognising such people,” he said.

The minister further accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of attempting to “create anarchy” over the NEET issue and alleged that the Congress was engaging in “low-level politics” over the paper leak controversy.

His remarks signal the government’s attempt to draw a political line under the NEET crisis after the re-examination, even as the debate over accountability and examination integrity continues to resonate among students and their families.