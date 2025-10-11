Education Ministry urges states to adopt UPI to modernise school fee collection, boost transparency

The Union Education Ministry has asked states to modernise fee collection processes in schools by using UPI to improve transparency and enhance convenience for parents.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Education Ministry is seeking to leverage the growing penetration of digital payment platforms such as UPI, mobile wallets and net banking.

It has written to states and other stakeholders, asking them to encourage the adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to strengthen the ease of schooling by modernising administrative processes, especially those related to financial transactions in schools.

The department encouraged states and autonomous bodies under the ministry, such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to explore and implement mechanisms that enable schools to collect admission and examination fees through secure and transparent digital modes.

According to a statement, the letter mentions that transitioning from cash-based to digital payments offers multiple advantages. For parents and students, it ensures convenience, transparency, and the ability to make payments from home without visiting schools.

The department has noted that the move towards digital payments in schools will be an important stride in aligning educational administration with the government’s broader goal of digital transformation.

“This would also enable all stakeholders to become more financially literate, thereby opening up a larger world of digital transactions,” the statement added.