DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Education Ministry urges states to adopt UPI to modernise school fee collection, boost transparency

Education Ministry urges states to adopt UPI to modernise school fee collection, boost transparency

The department says the shift towards digital payments in schools will also help align educational administration with the government’s larger push for digital transformation

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:08 PM Oct 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Union Education Ministry has asked states to modernise fee collection processes in schools by using UPI to improve transparency and enhance convenience for parents.

Advertisement

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Education Ministry is seeking to leverage the growing penetration of digital payment platforms such as UPI, mobile wallets and net banking.

Advertisement

It has written to states and other stakeholders, asking them to encourage the adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to strengthen the ease of schooling by modernising administrative processes, especially those related to financial transactions in schools.

Advertisement

The department encouraged states and autonomous bodies under the ministry, such as the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to explore and implement mechanisms that enable schools to collect admission and examination fees through secure and transparent digital modes.

According to a statement, the letter mentions that transitioning from cash-based to digital payments offers multiple advantages. For parents and students, it ensures convenience, transparency, and the ability to make payments from home without visiting schools.

Advertisement

The department has noted that the move towards digital payments in schools will be an important stride in aligning educational administration with the government’s broader goal of digital transformation.

“This would also enable all stakeholders to become more financially literate, thereby opening up a larger world of digital transactions,” the statement added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts