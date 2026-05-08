Education Ministry working on framing mental health policy for school students

The Union Education Ministry is working on framing a mental health policy for school students which will address concerns such as cyberbullying and will also address communication gap between schools and parents.

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The draft will be placed for public opinion in the first week of June.

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“The draft policy is in the final stages of preparation and will be placed for public opinion. It is being prepared in consultation with states. Emerging concerns like cyberbullying and cybercrimes are increasing and it is important that the students and parents are aware of it,” a senior official from the education ministry said.

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This year, Karnataka released a draft policy to address digital usage among students through a primarily school-based framework that prioritises mental health and cyber safety.

Niti Aayog report released on May 7 also emphasised on the importance of mental health of students.

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“Despite increasing recognition of student mental health challenges ranging from examination stress to post-pandemic isolation, school systems lack formalised mechanisms to address emotional well-being. In most schools, access to trained counselors is limited, and socio-emotional learning is yet to find a place in teacher training or classroom practice. Well-being is often treated as a personal issue rather than a shared institutional responsibility,” the report said.

The Niti Aayog report stated that accelerated adoption of digital tools following the pandemic has amplified concerns around screen overuse, cyberbullying, online safety and misinformation. It said that in the absence of structured digital literacy and well-being frameworks, risks of social isolation and learning disparities increase.

“While ICT integration in schools has expanded, systematic approaches to digital well-being remain weak. Students often lack guidance on responsible technology use, privacy safeguards, and balancing online and offline activities. The digital divide: unequal access to devices, connectivity, and digital literacy further compounds inequities, limiting meaningful engagement for large sections of learners,” Niti Aayog said.