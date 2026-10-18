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Home / India / Education system now an exclusion system designed to keep millions of youth out: Rahul

Education system now an exclusion system designed to keep millions of youth out: Rahul

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha’s remarks came in an Instagram post with a video of his recent interaction with a group of students

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:38 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Chennai. PTI file
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said what is prevailing in the country is not an education system but an “exclusion system” that is designed to keep millions of Indian youth out.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha’s remarks came in an Instagram post with a video of his recent interaction with a group of students.

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“If you don’t have money, power, or don’t speak English, the system will push you out without a second thought,” Gandhi said.

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“You can’t call this an education system. It’s an exclusion system - designed to keep millions of Indian youth out,” Gandhi said.

Besides holding interactions with students here, Gandhi is also engaging with students on a large scale through his ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ initiative.

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Earlier this month, during his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Chennai, Gandhi had launched a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “Mogambo Modi”.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also told the students of the country that they have “nothing to fear, we are with you, and together, we are going to demolish Modi”.

He had made the remarks at the sixth edition of 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', which was the first in South India.

Before Chennai, 'Chhatron ki Goonj' was held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj, Pune and Indore.

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