Efforts on to get 9 Indians off death row abroad: Govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

The government is trying to get nine Indians off the death row in the Gulf – eight former Navy officials in Qatar and one woman in Yemen, said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi who did not dwell on details because legal proceedings were ongoing in both the cases.

Denying that an appeal had been rejected against Qatari’s Court of First Instance court order sentencing eight former Indian Navy personnel to death, Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Doha received another consular access to the detained Indians on Tuesday and it would continue to extend them all legal and consular support. “An appeal has already been filed in the case,’’ he said while pointing out that Qatar had kept the court order and the proceedings confidential.

The government is also trying to find remedies to the death sentence of Nimishi Priya, a Malayali nurse who worked in Yemen.

