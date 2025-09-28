Efforts on to secure UNESCO recognition for 'Chhath mahaparv': PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Ahead of the RSS completing 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the spirit of selfless service and the lesson of discipline are the true strengths of the Sangh with 'Nation First' being the priority in every action of its countless volunteers.

In his 125th Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the Prime Minister made another strong push for Swadeshi and urged people to buy a Khadi item on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Modi also said the government is working towards getting the 'Chhath mahaparv' included in the UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Hailing the RSS, Modi said, “In a few days from now, we are going to celebrate Vijayadashmi. This time Vijayadashmi is even more special for another reason. On this day, the RSS completes 100 years of its establishment.”

This century-old journey is not only remarkable but inspiring, the Prime Minister said.

“One hundred years ago, when the RSS was established, our nation had been shackled in the chains of slavery. This centuries old slavery had inflicted a deep wound on our self-confidence and self-respect,” he said.

People of the country were starting to develop an inferiority complex, he said.

“Therefore, along with country Independence, it was also necessary that the country be freed from ideological slavery,” Modi said.

He said KB Hedgewar then formed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for this purpose in 1925. “After him, Guru Golwalkar ji took forward this 'maha yagna' of service to the nation,” Modi said.

“The spirit of selfless service and lesson of discipline, these are the true strengths of the Sangh,” he said.

Today, the RSS has been tirelessly engaged in the service of the nation since the last 100 years without pause or rest, he said.

“That is why we see when there is a natural disaster, RSS volunteers are the first to reach there. In every action of the countless volunteers of the RSS, the spirit of 'Nation First' is always supreme,” Modi said.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister also spoke with women navy officers -- Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa -- for exemplifying true courage and unshakable resolve during the Navika Sagar Parikrama.

Asserting that our festivals keep our culture alive, Modi said Chhath Puja honours Surya Dev with offerings to the setting sun.

Once local, it is now becoming a global festival, he said, “The government is working towards getting the Chhat mahaparv included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List. When this will happen, people in various corners of the world will be able to experience the festival's grandeur divinity,” Modi said.

He pointed out that some time back due to the government's efforts Kolkata's Durga puja was included in the UNESCO list.

Noting that October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti, Modi said unfortunately the attraction for Khadi in India had gone down after Independence.

However, “over the last 11 years, the attraction for Khadi has grown remarkably, with sales rising steadily,” he said.

“I urge you to buy Khadi products on October 2. Say with pride, this is swadeshi,” he said.

Modi also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and noted singer Lata Mangeshkar on their birth anniversary. “Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Hailing the contribution of Lata Mangeshkar, Modi said she sang patriotic songs which inspired people a lot. 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke', a song sung by Mangeshkar, was also played during the radio broadcast.