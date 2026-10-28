Efforts to weaken pride in indigenous traditions influenced the way India viewed its civilisational legacy: Tourism Minister

India’s civilisational continuity is rooted in its enduring cultural consciousness, spiritual traditions and indigenous knowledge systems, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Wednesday.

He asserted that the country’s ability to draw strength from its past while moving towards the future defines its civilisational character.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Timeless India: Protection & Revival of Indian Cultural Identity under the Leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, Shekhawat said India was not merely a geographical entity but a cultural nation shaped by thousands of years of knowledge, spiritual practice, struggle and experience.

Advertisement

Its civilisation had sustained an unbroken cultural flow through the centuries while engaging with the world through dialogue and exchange, he said.

The minister also highlighted the impact of colonial rule on Indians’ perception of their own cultural heritage, saying efforts to weaken pride in indigenous traditions and knowledge systems had influenced the way the country viewed its civilisational legacy.

Advertisement

“The ideals represented by Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, along with the traditions of sages, thinkers and seekers of knowledge, continued to form the foundations of India’s cultural consciousness,” Shekhawat said.

The book, edited by former Rajya Sabha member and senior journalist Tarun Vijay, has been published by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Subhi Publications, in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and IGNCA.

It explores monument preservation, the revival of India’s cultural identity and the debate surrounding the country’s historical memory.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh commended Vijay for highlighting the importance of preserving and revitalising India’s cultural identity.

Delivering the keynote address, former Rajya Sabha member and former Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said understanding India’s ancient culture and its enduring civilisational journey required awareness of and pride in its heritage.

He observed that, for a long period after Independence, there had been hesitation in speaking openly about Indian culture, making it difficult to move completely beyond the colonial mindset. Publications such as ‘Timeless India’ offered an opportunity to understand the continuity of Indian civilisation and the essence of Indianness, he said.

Referring to Mark Tully’s book ‘No Full Stops in India’, Sahasrabuddhe said Indian mind sought to understand the beliefs and lived experiences of ordinary people, rather than undermine their faith.

India’s civilisational journey, he added, was marked by continuity, dialogue and change and could not be reduced to a single conclusion or narrow perspective.

He also stressed that preserving and publishing books must go hand in hand with fostering a reading culture.

Indian culture should not remain confined to books but should become part of education and everyday life, he said, calling for greater emphasis on mother-tongue education and the inclusion of content reflecting Indian life and culture in the curriculum.

Chairing the session, cultural thinker Anil Goyal said India’s temples, stupas, forts, sculptures and inscriptions were not merely historical monuments but testimonies to the knowledge, art, science, faith and philosophy of previous generations.

Despite invasions and historical changes, India’s cultural spirit had remained alive, he said, adding that heritage preservation was a responsibility towards national identity, civilisational continuity and future generations.

The book places particular emphasis on monument conservation and the idea of “decolonising the nation’s memory”, advocating an understanding of India’s cultural heritage through its historical experiences, traditions and cultural outlook.