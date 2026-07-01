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Home / India / TMC leader Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her in Bengal's Nadia district   

TMC leader Mahua Moitra alleges BJP workers hurled eggs at her in Bengal's Nadia district   

Moitra had gone to Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a TMC meeting at Ahmed's residence when a group of protesters gathered outside and shouted 'go back' slogans

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 05:03 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs and raised slogans against her during a protest outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in West Bengal's Nadia district.

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Moitra had gone to Palashi in Kaliganj to attend a TMC meeting at Ahmed's residence when a group of protesters gathered outside and shouted 'go back' slogans. The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised "chor" (thief) slogans.

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Moitra shared a video of the incident on social media and accused BJP workers of orchestrating the protest.

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PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. These are not ordinary people; they are BJP workers," she alleged.

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Police and central security personnel reached the spot shortly afterwards and dispersed the protesters after speaking to them, a senior officer in the district said.

Incidentally, this is not the first such incident involving Moitra.

On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court, where the Trinamool MP was scheduled to appear in connection with a case, and allegedly tried to hurl eggs at her.

Reacting to that incident, Moitra had said, "I will take action against every one of them. I will go to the police station. If the police are not with us, I will move the High Court. If necessary, I will approach the Supreme Court."

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