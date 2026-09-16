TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday faced a protest allegedly by BJP workers and was pelted with eggs “in the presence of police personnel” during a visit to Nadia district’s Tehatta area, where demonstrators waved black flags and raised ‘go back’ slogans as she left a party meeting.

Moitra, a two-term MP from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that seven to 10 BJP workers, including the local Mandal president and the president and vice-president of the panchayat samiti, entered the area where her programme was being held and began throwing eggs at her.

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Invoking a recent Supreme Court hearing in which the bench had questioned Moitra’s apprehension of eggs being thrown at her, telling her that freedom fighters had faced bullets, the TMC MP said she was “facing the eggs as a freedom fighter faced bullets”.

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Moitra had gone to Tehatta to attend a party meeting after informing the police, according to a video message posted by her on X.

“We are at Tehatta party office. You can see, we are under police protection, and the court has said no one will throw eggs. They brought eggs right in front of the police. Look at this, all of you. What is happening right in front of the police? Police are present, and right in front of the police, they are trying to throw eggs-this is contempt of the high court,” she was heard saying in the video.

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Broken eggshells could be seen on Moitra’s face in the clip.

“According to the court’s direction, four police personnel were with me. During the attack, more police personnel came, but instead of controlling the protesters, they forcibly put me into the car. This is what is happening in West Bengal! The high court is saying this should not happen,” she said.

Moitra also went live on social media during the confrontation and questioned how eggs could be thrown at her in the presence of police personnel.

The TMC MP alleged that the protesters also raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans while throwing eggs at her.

Moitra also invoked a Supreme Court observation in an X post, saying, “Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta! MiLord - I came to my constituency for a mtng informing [@WBPolice] & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me. True to your advice I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets.”

Big shout out to Hon’ble Justice Dipankar Datta ! MiLord - I came to my constituency for a mtng informing @WBPolice & BJP workers with their help pelted eggs on me. True to your advice I faced them as a freedom fighter faced bullets. pic.twitter.com/CxO3ApzjPL — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 16, 2026

In another post, she said, “Justice Dipankar Datta - MiLord I am officially both an MP in independent India & a freedom fighter today! BJP office bearers (NOT public) surrounded my mtng & pelted eggs as I left. Thank you MiLord for upholding our Constitutional protections.”

Justice Dipankar Datta - MiLord I am officially both an MP in independent India & a freedom fighter today! BJP office bearers (NOT public) surrounded my mtng & pelted eggs as I left. Thank you MiLord for upholding our Constitutional protections. pic.twitter.com/FQHwSQUgD6 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 16, 2026

The reference was to the August 7 Supreme Court hearing on Moitra’s plea challenging a Calcutta High Court direction requiring her to appear before the police in connection with a case over an allegedly provocative Facebook post.

The apex court had been informed that Moitra feared eggs could be thrown at her if she appeared before the investigating officer in person.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu then observed orally, “You are a Member of Parliament. Having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs? When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? These are applications that should not come before this court at all,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court’s direction that Moitra appear before the investigating officer, following which her counsel withdrew the plea.

Wednesday’s incident has given a fresh political context to Moitra’s earlier apprehension, with the TMC MP now alleging that eggs were thrown at her despite the presence of police personnel.

Responding to the incident, West Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Debjot Sarkar condemned egg-throwing at a woman if the incident was true, but denied BJP workers’ involvement.

“If the incident is true, I condemn it. An incident of eggs being pelted at women is condemnable. I will condemn such incidents in future too. But at the same time it has to be seen whether the incident is at all true or she has made it up. I don’t think BJP workers were involved in it,” he said.

Sarkar also wondered why TMC leaders were allegedly being subjected to egg-pelting incidents.

The latest confrontation comes days after Moitra faced a BJP protest in Nadia’s Chapra area, where demonstrators had waved black flags and raised “go back” slogans as she left a party meeting.

The repeated protests have added a combative edge to Moitra’s political engagements in Nadia, with rival camps trading allegations over attempts to disrupt political programmes.

The attack also comes against the backdrop of a widening political realignment in the state, with the TMC’s organisational and legislative wings caught in an intense power struggle post its assembly poll defeat.

Twenty of the TMC’s 27 Lok Sabha MPs are now aligned with the newly floated NCPI, which has joined the BJP-led NDA, further deepening the organisational divide within the party. Moitra, however, continues to remain with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC camp.