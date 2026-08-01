As part of its outreach to the civilian population under Operation Sadbhavana in Ladakh, the Army is organising the first-ever women's football tournament in the remote border region.

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The Ladakh Women's Football Premier League 2026 commenced at Spituk Football Stadium in Leh on August 1. The event is being organised by the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps in collaboration with the Ladakh Administration and the Ladakh Football Association.

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The league brings together eight women's teams from across the Union Territory of Ladakh, promoting the theme, 'Empowering Women Through Sports', the Army said on Saturday.

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"Being held from August 1 to 6, the league provides a platform for emerging women footballers while reinforcing the spirit of One Dream, One Team, One Ladakh," the Army said.

The Army has long been associated with organising sports and adventure activities involving civilians in Ladakh through targeted community programmes, local tournaments and infrastructure development.

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The Fire and Fury Corps, whose area of responsibility covers Ladakh, Siachen and the Kargil region, regularly organises grassroots competitions in sports such as volleyball, cricket, ice hockey, polo and marathon running, alongside treks and endurance events, in association with local bodies.

Women's football in Ladakh has grown rapidly in recent years, with senior and youth teams from the Union Territory regularly competing in national tournaments, including the Senior National Women's Football Championship, as well as international events. Earlier this year, Jigmet Chunzen from Ladakh captained the Indian women's team at the SAFF Women's Futsal Championship, breaking new ground for athletes from the cold desert region.

To further promote sports in the remote and rugged region, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, approved the New Sports Policy 2026 on August 1. The policy aims to provide "a futuristic framework to ensure the financial sustenance of our young sportspersons and to transform Ladakh into a vibrant, self-sustaining sporting hub."

Among the policy's key features are assured monthly scholarships ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh for state, national and international medal winners; one-time cash incentives of between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 crore; career progression opportunities; and institutional support for nutrition, scientific coaching, equipment and modern sports infrastructure.