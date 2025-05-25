DT
Elderly Indian tourist dies after collapsing at cable car station in Nepal

Elderly Indian tourist dies after collapsing at cable car station in Nepal

Preliminary investigations suggest that his death may have been caused by cardiac arrest, possibly linked to his recent descent from the high-altitude Mustang region in northwest Nepal
PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 04:20 PM May 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A 62-year-old Indian national died on Sunday after collapsing near a washroom at a cable car station in Nepal's Chitwan district, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at the Manakamana Cable Car Station in Kurintar, about 200 km south of Kathmandu.

The man, identified as Mannu Prasad Bhatt, was declared dead at a local hospital, according to Ujjwal Serchan, Deputy General Manager of the cable car station.

Bhatt, accompanied by his wife and son-in-law, was on his way to the Manakamana Devi temple in Gorkha district when the incident occurred.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Bhatt's death may have been caused by cardiac arrest, possibly linked to his recent descent from the high-altitude Mustang region in northwest Nepal.

He had just arrived at the cable car station after offering prayers at Muktinath, Serchan said.

