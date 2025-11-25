DT
Home / India / Elderly tourists stranded in snowfall rescued in Arunachal's Tawang

Elderly tourists stranded in snowfall rescued in Arunachal's Tawang

The stranded group of eight tourists, all above 60 years of age, was en route to Bomdila in West Kameng district, when their vehicle was stuck on a snow-packed road of the Old Sela route, a corridor known for abrupt weather changes

PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 11:54 AM Nov 25, 2025 IST
A rescue operation under way in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Photo: X/@GajrajCorps_IA
A group of elderly tourists were rescued after heavy snowfall in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh left their vehicle immobile, officials said on Tuesday.

The sudden winter spell brought fresh snow, the first this season, to districts such as Tawang, West Kameng, Shi-Yomi and parts of Upper Subansiri in the northeastern state on Monday.

The authorities said that many stretches turned slippery overnight, catching the travellers off guard as temperatures dipped sharply.

The stranded group of eight tourists, all above 60 years of age, was en route to Bomdila in West Kameng district, when their vehicle was stuck on a snow-packed road of the Old Sela route, a corridor known for abrupt weather changes.

With visibility dropping and the cold intensifying, the tourists contacted authorities for help, prompting the Army's Gajraj Corps to respond to the distress call.

A rescue team reached the spot amid snowfall, provided medical assistance to the stranded individuals, helped them warm up, and assessed their condition before beginning the evacuation.

All eight were safely escorted out of the snowbound area and they later resumed their onward journey to Bomdila, officials said.

With more snowfall expected in the coming days, authorities have advised travellers to remain cautious and check weather updates before taking mountain routes.

