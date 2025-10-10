Election Commission allows 12 alternative documents for voting in Bihar polls

The Election Commission India (ECI) on Friday announced that voters of Bihar, whose names are included in the electoral rolls, can show any of the 12 documents as alternative identity proofs, including Aadhar cards, apart from the voter ID card, while exercising their franchise.

Significantly, the ECI said that to encourage participation of ‘purdanasheen’ (in burqa or purdah) women, special arrangements shall be made at the polling stations as per extant instructions for their dignified identification in the presence of lady polling officers/attendants while ensuring their privacy.

"ECI is empowered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, read with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, to direct that the Electors’ Photo Identity Card (EPIC) be issued to electors to facilitate their identification and prevent impersonation at the Polling Station," the statement issued by the poll panel said.

It further informed that Election Photo IDs (EPICs) have been issued to nearly 100 per cent of the electors in Bihar and in the eight assembly constituencies going to bye-elections.

The Commission had also issued directions to all CEOs to ensure the delivery of EPICs to the new voters within 15 days of final publication of electoral rolls.

The 12 alternative photo identity documents listed by the ECI include: Aadhaar Card; MNREGA Job Card; Passbooks with photograph issued by bank/post office; Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card; driving licence; PAN Card; Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR; Indian passport; pension document with photograph; Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Government/PSUs/Public Limited Companies; Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.