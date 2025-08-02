DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Election Commission debunks Tejashwi Yadav's 'name not in draft electoral roll' claim

Election Commission debunks Tejashwi Yadav's 'name not in draft electoral roll' claim

Shares Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat's voter list (under Digha Assembly segment), including Yadav's name and photograph
article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:25 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

RJD leader and former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav's claim that his name is missing from the state's draft electoral roll published on August 1, 2025, was contradicted on Saturday by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which shared Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat's voter list (under Digha Assembly segment), with Yadav's name and photograph given under serial number 416.

Advertisement

The poll panel's response came after Yadav asked the poll body how he would be able to contest in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly said that it was a “murder of democracy by snatching away voters’ rights”.

Advertisement

He filled in his EPIC number in front of the press on the ECI’s official site and after pushing ‘enter’, it showed ‘not found’. Yadav alleged that the ECI was working as a cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The RJD leader is a voter of the Digha Assembly seat and represents the Raghopur Assembly seat.

Advertisement

Following the completion of the month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the ECI on August 1 had published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar.

According to the ECI, there is no compiled list made available, but voters can check their names on the ECI’s website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts