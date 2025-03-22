DT
PT
Election Commission engages with parties to resolve voter ID, list issues

Election Commission engages with parties to resolve voter ID, list issues

The issue of duplicate voter ID cards and discrepancies in voters' lists was flagged by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The Election Commission (EC) has initiated a nationwide exercise to address concerns over duplicate voter ID cards and discrepancies in voters’ lists. The issue was flagged by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are holding meetings with political parties, both national and state-level, to resolve pending poll-related issues. These meetings, scheduled to conclude by March 31, aim to address concerns regarding electoral rolls, election photo ID cards, and other aspects of polls.

According to the EC sources, these meetings are currently taking place within the legal framework of the RP Act 1950 and 1951, Registration of Elector Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules 1961, and the manuals, guidelines and instructions issued by the poll panel on regular intervals.

The initiative follows a directive from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who emphasised the need for regular all-party consultations to hear concerns and suggestions from political parties. The EC has also offered to train political party representatives and booth-level agents on the electoral updating process.

The poll body has invited suggestions from political parties on matters concerning the conduct of polls, with a deadline of April 30.

