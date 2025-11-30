Election Commission extends Special Intensive Revision schedule by a week
The poll authority says the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4
Advertisement
The Election Commission on Sunday extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories.
Advertisement
In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.
Advertisement
The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7.
Advertisement
The EC had announced SIR in these states and UTs on October 27.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement