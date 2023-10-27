Election Commission notice to Assam CM, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar during the Assembly election campaign last week.

The EC also issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her “envelop” remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s temple visit. Both the leaders have been asked to respond by October 30.

