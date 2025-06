Advertisement

Bypoll to Visavadar in Junagadh and Kadi in Mehsana districts of Gujarat were held on Thursday, with Kadi seat registering an estimated turnout of 57.9 per cent and Visavadar 56.8 per cent.

The poll panel issued a notification on Friday, ordering repolling at Malida and Nava Vaghaniya polling stations in Visavadar constituency between 6 am and 7 pm on Saturday. Without assigning any particular reason, it said the decision was taken "on the basis of a report submitted by the returning officer and observer and after taking all material circumstances into account".