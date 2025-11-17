DT
PT
Election Commission orders 'Special Revision' of voter list in Assam

Election Commission orders ‘Special Revision’ of voter list in Assam

According to officials, Special Revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
The Election Commission on Monday ordered ‘Special Revision’ of electoral rolls in Assam.

According to instructions issued by the poll authority for the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026 will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out Special Revision.

According to officials, Special Revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

EC had last month ordered SIR for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the poll in 2026. SIR is to be announced separately for Assam, where election is also due in 2026.

