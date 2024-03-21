Election Commission publishes electoral bond details, including alpha-numeric bond numbers

New Delhi, March 21
The Election Commission on Thursday made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.
Two separate lists of the donors and the recipients were published by the poll panel on its website after the details were submitted to it by the State Bank of India earlier in the day as per a Supreme Court order.
The State Bank of India was the only bank authorised to sell and redeem the bonds, which were first issued in March 2018 and were being sold until the scheme was declared null and void by the top court last month.
The Election Commission said it has uploaded the data on electoral bonds on its website as received from SBI on “as is where is basis”.
