Election Commission to celebrate National Voters’ Day on Sunday

The Election Commission will celebrate the 16th National Voters’ Day here on Sunday. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘My India, My Vote’.

The event will also see President Droupadi Murmu giving away the Best Electoral Practices Awards, the poll panel said in a statement on Saturday.

The awards will be given in the categories of effective use of technology, election management and logistics, innovative voter awareness, implementation and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, training and capacity building, along with other special recognition and awards for the media, it said.

The EC said two publications—‘2025: A year of Initiatives and Innovations’ and ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Bihar Ka Garv’—will also be launched on Sunday, adding that a video reflecting the panel’s global leadership in electoral management and democratic development shall also be screened on the occasion.

“There will also be a dedicated exhibition showcasing various aspects of the elections, including preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. It will highlight the recent initiatives taken by ECI for the benefit of voters and the successful conduct of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections in 2025,” the statement added.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi will also be present.

West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will go to the polls this year.