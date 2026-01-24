DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Election Commission to celebrate National Voters’ Day on Sunday

Election Commission to celebrate National Voters’ Day on Sunday

President Droupadi Murmu to give away Best Electoral Practices Awards at the event

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:48 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

The Election Commission will celebrate the 16th National Voters’ Day here on Sunday. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘My India, My Vote’.   

Advertisement

The event will also see President Droupadi Murmu giving away the Best Electoral Practices Awards, the poll panel said in a statement on Saturday.  

Advertisement

The awards will be given in the categories of effective use of technology, election management and logistics, innovative voter awareness, implementation and enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, training and capacity building, along with other special recognition and awards for the media, it said.

Advertisement

The EC said two publications—‘2025: A year of Initiatives and Innovations’ and ‘Chunav Ka Parv, Bihar Ka Garv’—will also be launched on Sunday, adding that a video reflecting the panel’s global leadership in electoral management and democratic development shall also be screened on the occasion.

“There will also be a dedicated exhibition showcasing various aspects of the elections, including preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. It will highlight the recent initiatives taken by ECI for the benefit of voters and the successful conduct of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections in 2025,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi will also be present.

West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will go to the polls this year.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts