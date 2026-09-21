Election Commission to consider lawmakers’ support, party constitution to decide real TMC faction

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will consider adherence to the party’s constitution and the available support of MPs, MLAs, members of legislative council, municipal bodies and panchayat members for each of the rival factions before taking a final decision on which of the two groups staking claim of being the real Trinamool Congress (TMC) should be given the actual name and symbol of the party (two flowers and grass).

According to the norms which are normally followed in cases where two factions claim ownership of the same party, the ECI considers these criteria while taking a final decision on which grouping should be considered as the parent party. sources aware of details told The Tribune.

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Both the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction and the rebel group led by Arup Roy have been allotted temporary names and symbols in an interim order passed by the poll body on September 17 as the notification for the forthcoming byelections on two West Bengal seats had already been issued and there was insufficient time to decide the question of symbol allotment between the two factions.

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However, once the byelections are over, the ECI will have to take a final call to decide which out of the two is the parent faction and thus be given the original name of the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ (AITC) as well as the original ‘two flowers and grass’election symbol.

To consider this, the poll body will evaluate which faction has adhered to the constitution of the party more strictly. The panel will also consider which grouping has the majority support of the MPs (both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha), state assembly and the legislative council.

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Thirdly, the ECI will also look into the fact as to which faction enjoys majority support among the village panchayat, district council, zonal and municipal bodies.

Whichever faction is found to be fulfilling these criterion, is likely to be selected as the main political party and may be allotted the original name and symbol, sources said further.