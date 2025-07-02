DT
Election Commission to meet RJD representatives over Bihar electoral roll revision dispute

Election Commission to meet RJD representatives over Bihar electoral roll revision dispute

The poll body on Wednesday sought to know why RJD chief Lalu Yadav was not meeting with it personally, despite being invited on June 30
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:48 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
Amid a political standoff between political parties led by the TMC and RJD and the Election Commission (EC) over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the poll body on Wednesday sought to know why RJD chief Lalu Yadav was not meeting with it personally, despite being invited on June 30.

ECI sources said that RJD national president Lalu Yadav had been invited by the poll panel on June 30, yet he did not attend. However, EC will meet with two authorised representatives of RJD today. It will also meet representatives of the CPI and CPI (ML) today.

ECI sources said that people are raising questions about why the national president of RJD is not attending himself, despite an invitation sent to him on June 30, if the SIR of Bihar is indeed such an important issue. The EC will meet with the two representatives authorised by the national president of RJD today, they informed.

The EC had earlier stated that it would only meet authorised representatives of political parties. The clarification by EC came after it had invited an individual claiming to be a representative of the Congress and other parties to meet on July 2 (today), yet it did not receive any confirmation from the Congress, leading to the meeting being deferred.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

