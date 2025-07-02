Election Commission to meet RJD representatives over Bihar electoral roll revision dispute

Amid a political standoff between political parties led by the TMC and RJD and the Election Commission (EC) over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the poll body on Wednesday sought to know why RJD chief Lalu Yadav was not meeting with it personally, despite being invited on June 30.

ECI sources said that RJD national president Lalu Yadav had been invited by the poll panel on June 30, yet he did not attend. However, EC will meet with two authorised representatives of RJD today. It will also meet representatives of the CPI and CPI (ML) today.

ECI sources said that people are raising questions about why the national president of RJD is not attending himself, despite an invitation sent to him on June 30, if the SIR of Bihar is indeed such an important issue. The EC will meet with the two representatives authorised by the national president of RJD today, they informed.

The EC had earlier stated that it would only meet authorised representatives of political parties. The clarification by EC came after it had invited an individual claiming to be a representative of the Congress and other parties to meet on July 2 (today), yet it did not receive any confirmation from the Congress, leading to the meeting being deferred.