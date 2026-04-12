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Home / India / Election Commission transfers 12 police officers in poll-bound West Bengal

Election Commission transfers 12 police officers in poll-bound West Bengal

Soma Das Mitra, DIG, CID, transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), Kolkata Police

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 11:00 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission has transferred 12 officers in Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police in the poll-bound state, officials said.

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In the Kolkata Police, several senior officers have been moved out of key positions. DIG, CID, Soma Das Mitra, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Crime), Kolkata Police, they added.

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Sudip Sarkar, who was serving as DIG (Personnel), has been brought in as Joint Commissioner (Headquarters), Kolkata Police.

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DIG, Special Task Force, Debasmita Das has been appointed as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence), Kolkata Police.

The Election Commission has also removed the Deputy Commissioners of Kolkata Police’s North, South, East and South-East divisions.

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VSR Ananthanag has been appointed Deputy Commissioner (South), while Pradip Kumar Yadav has been posted as Deputy Commissioner (North).

Saikat Ghosh, who was serving as DC, Bhangar Division, has been transferred as DC, South-East Division.

Prashant Choudhury, SP of the Counter Insurgency Force, has been appointed as DC (East), Kolkata Police.

Apart from these, the Commission has effected transfers of several officers across multiple police districts and commissionerates in the state, the officials added.

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