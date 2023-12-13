Election management BJP style—balancing caste and keeping all voter blocs happy

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, December 13

When finally the BJP leadership completed the procedure of setting up its chessboard for the 2024 general election by putting in place the new knights in key Hindi heartland states—Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh—several observers also read it as a futuristic move.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his lieutenants have in mind the 2029 general election, they claimed after the selection of the first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma in Rajasthan.

The decision completed the saffron exercise of phasing out the era of regional satraps Vasundhara Raje in Rajasthan, Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh, preparing for 2024 and laying the groundwork for six years down the line, they said.

Apart from being a testimony to the efforts the leadership had undergone to meticulously balance the caste considerations in the Hindi heartland, the selection of the three new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh was also a message to party cadre that commitment and hard work matters and after that it can be anyone’s game.

Making Brahmins happy with Rajasthan’s first CM in 33 years

The immaculately crafted social engineering strategy was a reach-out to the key communities of the heartland—tribals, OBCs, upper-castes and Dalits. It is a region the party held strong in 2019 winning majority of the Lok Sabha seats.

However, it was the first time in years that the BJP was trying to reach out to a community that does not enjoy the same attention as a vote bank like Rajputs, Jats, OBCs, etc.

Apart from the fact that Rajasthan’s CM-designate happens to be first-time MLA, Bhajan Lal Sharma is the first Brahmin to lead the state in 33 years since Hari Dev Joshi in 1990. His deputies cater to other key communities in the state. Diya Kumari of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur is a Rajput and Premchand Bairwa a Dalit. The new Speaker, Vasudev Devnani, is a Sindhi.

By choosing an upper caste Brahmin in Rajasthan, the BJP sent a message across Hindi heartland states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where Brahmins are believed to be unhappy with Thakur and OBC dominance in politics.

Brahmins, whose support is mostly taken as granted, were also believed to be upset with the BJP in the Vindhya region over demolition of the house of Pravesh Shukla, the man accused of urinating on a tribal man. While condemning Shukla for the revolting act, community leaders had also criticised the then CM Shivraj Chouhan for “making life difficult” for his family.

While the new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav belongs to the community which constitutes 48% of MP’s population and is dominant in UP and Bihar, the BJP also catered to Brahmins and Dalits by appointing deputy chief ministers from the communities.

Jagdish Devda is a Dalit and Rajendra Shukla a Brahmin.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP picked tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai.

Sai is BJP’s second big ticket tribal appointment after President Droupadi Murmu.

Karnataka and Telangana factor

Backed by ideological fountainhead RSS, the tribal CM in Chhattisgarh, the OBC CM in Madhya Pradesh, and the Brahmin CM in Rajasthan reflect the party’s regional and caste balance formula in the Hindi heartland for 2024.

The reason for such careful concentration in the heartland is simple.

The impressive victory in the three states reversed the trend seen five years ago. In 2018, the BJP lost all the three states to the Congress, though it formed the government in Madhya Pradesh a few months later. However, Telangana, and earlier Karnataka, results were also an indicator that the heartland was where the BJP should concentrate to maximise gains in the 2024 general election.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh #Karnataka #Madhya Pradesh #Rajasthan #Telangana