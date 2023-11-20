Election-related seizures in T’gana touch Rs 625 cr

IANS

Hyderabad, November 19

With 10 days to go for Assembly elections, the amount of cash, gold, liquor and freebies seized so far crossed Rs 625 crore.

The enforcement agencies seized cash, precious metal, liquor and other items worth Rs 22.46 crore during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative figure to Rs 6,25,79,47,333.

In 2018 elections, the total seizure of cash, liquor and other items was only Rs 103.89 crore. During the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m on November 19, the agencies seized Rs 18.64 crore cash. With this the seized cash since October 9 has gone up to Rs 232.72 crore.

The agencies seized Rs 2.57 crore worth of liquor during the 24-hour period. With this the overall value of liquor seized so far has mounted to Rs 99.49 crore. The authorities have seized more than 2.17 lakh litres of liquor. The enforcement agencies seized narcotics worth Rs 27 lakh during the last 24 hours.