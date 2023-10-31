Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge SC Bench to begin hearing today

PTI

New Delhi, October 30

A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to commence a crucial hearing from Tuesday on a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties.

The scheme, which was notified by the government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.

According to the provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in India. An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. A Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to take up for hearing four pleas, including those filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur and the CPM. Ahead of the hearing, Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani, in a statement filed before the court, has said citizens do not have the right to information under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution regarding the source of the funds. Holding that the electoral bonds scheme for funding political parties contributes to clean money, the top law officer has said there can be no general right to know “anything and everything” without being subjected to reasonable restrictions.

As the court is set to commence hearing in the matter, Congress leader P Chidambaram alleged on Monday that the ruling BJP had made its intentions clear that it would raise its funds from big corporates in an “opaque, secretive and conspiratorial manner”. The BJP hit back at Chidambaram, saying it was piteous that the Congress opposed any attempt to ensure a more transparent and democratic political funding system.

#Supreme Court