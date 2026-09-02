Electoral Democracy Index: India placed 106th among 179 nations

V-Dem, a Swedish institute, has ranked India 106th among 179 countries on its 2025 Electoral Democracy Index. On the Liberal Democracy Index, India has been placed at 105th position.

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Significantly, the institute has put India under the electoral autocracy category. “India’s autocratisation (since 2009) is a slow but systematic dismantling of democratic institutions. The ruling anti-pluralist, Hindu-nationalist BJP and PM Modi’s derailing of democracy include deteriorations in freedom of expression and independence of the media, harassments of journalists critical of the government, and attacks on civil society and the Opposition,” the report said.

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