Electrician arrested for murdering bank employee in Indore after she refused to marry him

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old bank employee here after she refused to marry him, police said.

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Accused Mayank Shakya (35), an electrician by profession, allegedly burned the body to make it look like a fire incident, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Amarendra Singh.

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The charred body of Palak (24) was found in a flat in the Khajrana police station area on July 26.

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The woman, who hailed from Harda district, worked at a private bank here and lived alone in the rented flat.

“Initially, the case appeared to be a suicide or fire accident, but the Forensic Science Laboratory and postmortem reports confirmed that she had been strangled,” said Singh.

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Based on CCTV footage and technical analysis, the police arrested Mayank Shakya (35), a resident of Dabra town in Gwalior district, he said.

Palak and Shakya had known each other for the past five years, and the accused visited her frequently, the official said.

A day before the murder, Shakya had proposed marriage to the woman. When she refused, he allegedly decided to kill her.

After the murder, he allegedly tampered with the kitchen gas stove and burned the body to make it appear as if she had died from a house fire, the police official said.

Police have registered a case against Shakya under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(A) (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the BNS.