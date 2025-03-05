DT
PT
Elephants attack doctor treating female jumbo in Odisha forest  

Elephants attack doctor treating female jumbo in Odisha forest  

The vet was part of a team rescuing elephant stuck in mud after falling off an embankment near Risia Lake
article_Author
PTI
Balasore (Odisha), Updated At : 02:38 PM Mar 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
A veterinary doctor was attacked and injured by a herd of jumbos while he was treating an ailing elephant in a forested area in Odisha's Balasore district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The veterinarian was hospitalised after the incident, he said.

The incident happened in the Kuldiha Reserve Forest on Tuesday when a team of forest officials and the doctor went to the forest to rescue and treat an ailing female elephant. The elephant got stuck in the mud after falling off an embankment near Risia Lake, the forest officer said.

All of a sudden, a herd of wild elephants reached the spot. Apprehending danger, the jumbos chased the rescue team.

The veterinary doctor of the Nilagiri Veterinary Hospital, Subhasis Mahapatra, fell while escaping from the spot and was attacked by a jumbo, he said.

The others, however, managed to run away from the spot.

The forest officials managed to rescue the injured doctor. He was in a senseless condition. They took him to the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital.

Later, the doctor was shifted to the SCB Medical College in Cuttack and his condition remains critical, the forest officer added.

