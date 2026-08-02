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Home / India / Elevator makers have high duty of care, says SC; holds OTIS liable for R&AW officer’s death due to lift malfunction

Elevator makers have high duty of care, says SC; holds OTIS liable for R&AW officer’s death due to lift malfunction

Bench dismisses OTIS’s appeal against the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s order awarding a compensation of Rs. 3.01 crore with interest

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:59 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The manufacturers, maintenance operator and owner of premises housing an elevator are jointly and severally liable to ensure the safety of passengers and compensate victims in cases of accidents, the Supreme Court has ruled.

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A Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe upheld the liability of OTIS Elevator Company (India) Ltd. for the death of a Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer Vipin Handa, a former diplomat, who was crushed to death due to a lift malfunction at the R&AW headquarters in the National Capital in 2003.

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The Bench dismissed OTIS’s appeal against the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission’s order awarding a compensation of Rs. 3.01 crore with interest. The national commission had held OTIS primarily responsible, fixing 70% liability on the company, 25% on the Military Engineering Service (MES), which was contracted for maintaining the elevator, and 5% on R&AW.

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Being a manufacturer as well as comprehensive maintenance contractor, OTIS was liable for the officer’s death due to malfunction of the lift caused by fluctuation in the voltage, which remained unaddressed by the Elevator company for about eight months, it said.

It said the immediate cause of the accident could not be viewed in isolation from the prolonged history of defects in the lift.

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“A party that undertakes the comprehensive maintenance of a machine, which is in the nature of a vehicle, owes a heightened duty of care towards its users. OTIS was not a stranger to the defect that culminated in the accident. It was cognizant of the problem, and it had itself proposed the remedy. Having done so, its failure to ensure that the remedy was implemented, or, alternatively, to render the lift safe by other means pending its installation constitutes deficiency of service.”, the top court said.

Handa died due to malfunction in the elevator caused due to voltage fluctuation and OTIS denied liability, contending that the voltage fluctuation was duly apprised to the Military Engineering Service, which was contracted for maintaining the elevator.

Writing the judgment for the Bench, Justice Narasimha noted that elevators have become an essential part of urban life and that passengers completely entrust their safety to the system.

Maintaining that an elevator must be construed and deemed to be a common carrier, the top court said it’s a legal necessity to impose a heightened “duty to care” because passengers had no control over the conveyance and they were entirely dependent on automation or operators.

From the perspective of public law, manufacturers, operators and owners of premises should all be treated as duty bearers and be jointly and severally liable to compensate victims, it said, adding, consumers should not be burdened with identifying the inter se liability of different tortfeasors before receiving compensation.

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