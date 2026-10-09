Elon Musk’s Starlink row: India doesn’t allow monopoly, Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Congress

Amid an escalating row over Elon Musk’s allegations that “oligarchs” are blocking Starlink’s entry into India, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday asserted that the country does not allow a monopoly in any sector.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress here, Scindia, while emphasising that three companies have already received satellite communication (satcom) licences, said the debate appeared to be centred on one particular company, even as the government maintained that all licence holders must meet the prescribed security requirements before commencing operations.

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“India doesn’t allow monopoly in any sector,” Scindia said, stressing that satcom operators would be permitted to begin services only after individually fulfilling the stipulated security norms and other regulatory requirements.

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Clarifying the next steps in the licensing process, the minister said the three licence holders would receive spectrum after the government finalises the revenue-sharing or charge mechanism. He underlined that obtaining a licence alone did not automatically entitle a company to commence operations, as compliance with security requirements remained mandatory.

Scindia also targeted the Congress following Rahul Gandhi’s response to Musk’s allegations, questioning the Opposition party’s position on the issue.

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Taking a dig at the Congress, he said the party did not appear to know whether it was “going left or right”.

The minister further alleged that the Congress had earlier raised objections to a particular individual receiving a licence but was now aligned with the same individual in questioning why the company had not been allowed to begin operations.

The exchange comes amid a war of words over Starlink’s proposed entry into the Indian market, after Musk accused unnamed “oligarchs” of attempting to protect their market dominance by obstructing the company’s launch. The government has rejected allegations of discriminatory treatment, maintaining that the regulatory framework for satellite communication services is fair and non-discriminatory.

The government’s position is that all satcom operators must comply with the applicable licensing, spectrum-allocation and security requirements before launching commercial services in India.

Scindia also targeted the Congress following Rahul Gandhi’s supportive response to Musk’s complaints on X, questioning the Opposition party's shifting stance.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Scindia remarked that the party appeared confused about its own political positioning.

"I don't think they themselves know whether they are going left or right," Scindia said. He alleged that the Opposition had previously objected to a specific individual receiving a license, but was now siding with the same individual in questioning why operations had not commenced.

The exchange follows Musk’s accusations that unnamed "oligarchs" were obstructing Starlink to preserve a "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market. The Union government has rejected allegations of discriminatory treatment, maintaining that its authorization framework remains fair, standard, and non-discriminatory for all global and domestic market entrants.