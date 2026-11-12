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Home / India / Email threatens blasts at Mumbai Mayor's office, airport, PNB branch, Big B's bungalow

Email threatens blasts at Mumbai Mayor's office, airport, PNB branch, Big B's bungalow

Official says the email, sent at 10.52 am from an account identified as reduak079@gmail.com, was addressed to the Zonal Office of PNB Mumbai, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) at Cuffe Parade and the bank's Zaveri Bazar branch in south Mumbai

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:22 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa on the occasion of Diwali in Mumbai, India, November 8. Reuters photo
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Authorities in Mumbai were placed on high alert on Thursday morning following an email threat warning of bomb blasts across the metropolis, including at the airport, Mayor's office, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' and a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch, an official said.

The official said the email, sent at 10.52 am from an account identified as reduak079@gmail.com, was addressed to the Zonal Office of PNB Mumbai, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) at Cuffe Parade and the bank's Zaveri Bazar branch in south Mumbai.

The subject line of the email mentioned a bomb blast at a PNB branch in Mumbai at 1.11 pm. It further mentioned dates, including November 27 and December 31, and contained threatening references to bomb attacks.

The email contained threats referring to multiple locations, including Mumbai banks, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mahalaxmi Stadium, Bachchan's 'Jalsa' bungalow, Mayor’s office, besides making references to Khalistan and a purported organisation named 'Khalistan National Army', the official said.

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The authenticity of the threats and the real identity of the email sender were not immediately known.

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