Embassy asks kin of Indians missing in Nepal flashfloods to submit DNA

The Embassy of India in Beijing has asked families of Indian nationals still missing after the August 26 Nepal flashflood to submit DNA samples to help identify bodies recovered from the disaster zone.

The request came after Chinese authorities informed India that they were now able to receive DNA samples of Indian nationals reported missing in the disaster. Families willing to provide samples have been asked to get DNA profiles prepared in the internationally recognised CODIS format and submit them to the Indian Embassy. The mission will forward the profiles to Chinese authorities for comparison with DNA collected from recovered bodies and remains.

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The Embassy said families would be informed if a match was found.

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For DNA testing, samples from the parents of the missing person should be provided first. If the parents are not available, samples from the spouse and children can be submitted. Samples from siblings can be provided if the missing person has no living parents, spouse or children. Other close relatives may also be used where necessary.

The Embassy said DNA profiles based on short tandem repeat (STR) testing were required. For male relatives, Y-STR profiles may also be provided.

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The samples must be clearly labelled with details of the missing person and the family member providing the sample, along with the required identification and sample numbers.

The August 26 disaster struck the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border area between Nepal and China, triggering a massive mudslide and flashflood that swept away people, vehicles and infrastructure.

A large number of Indians working or travelling in the area were reported missing. India has since been coordinating with Nepal and China to trace the missing, support rescue and relief efforts and identify bodies recovered from the disaster zone.

Families needing guidance on DNA sample collection can contact the Embassy’s consular section at +86 18514284905.