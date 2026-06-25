Emergency now part of Class 9 NCERT textbook; highlights 1975-77 period as challenge to democracy

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced a detailed section on the period in its revised Class 9 Social Science textbook, ‘Understanding Society India and Beyond’ Part 1 describing it as one of the most significant challenges faced by Indian democracy.

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June 25 is observed by the Centre as ‘Emergency Day,’ commemorating the night in 1975 when the then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed a National Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution on grounds of "internal disturbance", following the recommendation of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

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The 21-month Emergency period, which lasted from 1975 to 1977, has been included under a section ‘Challenges to democratic Practices in India’. The textbook outlines the political and social circumstances that preceded the Emergency, including rising unemployment, inflation, allegations of misgovernance and widespread public protests against the government.

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“One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests. In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested,” the book reads.

According to the chapter, democratic institutions came under severe strain during the period, while citizens' freedoms were significantly curtailed. The textbook further explains that while emergencies are often associated with war or external aggression, the 1975 Emergency was declared because of a perceived threat arising from internal disturbance.

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It notes the restoration of democratic processes after the Emergency was lifted in 1977. It notes that the subsequent general elections allowed citizens to express their will through the ballot, resulting in the defeat of the ruling government.

"The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy," the textbook says, underscoring the importance of democratic accountability and electoral participation.

In a new addition to the curriculum, NCERT has introduced a section titled "Democracy and You", aimed at connecting democratic concepts with students' everyday lives. The section seeks to encourage civic participation and help students understand their role in strengthening democratic institutions.

Reacting to the inclusion of the Emergency chapter, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the move, saying future generations should be aware of the period.

"NCERT has done the right thing. Future generations of the country should know, read about, and understand dark events like the Emergency. Such a situation should never arise again. That is why the NCERT has included it in the curriculum," Pradhan said.

The inclusion, however, drew criticism from the Congress party. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP-led government of presenting history selectively and argued that democratic institutions face challenges even today.

"The challenge faced by democracy has never been seen before in the history of independent India. The way voices are being suppressed using social media, media, judiciary, bureaucracy and the Election Commission is unprecedented," Pilot said.

The revised textbook also expands its discussion on democratic institutions. In the chapter on elections, it highlights the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in conducting free and fair polls and examines the challenges involved in safeguarding the electoral process. Additionally, the book identifies emerging concerns such as fake news, misinformation, damage to public property and violations of civic norms as challenges to democracy, alongside long standing issues including poverty, regionalism, social discrimination and gender inequality.