Eminent nuclear scientist, Left theorist M P Parameswaran dies at 91

Eminent nuclear scientist, prolific writer and Left theorist M P Parameswaran, known for his pioneering role in popularising science and his controversial “Fourth World” theory, died at his residence here on Tuesday.

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He was 91.

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Parameswaran, a multifaceted personality who worked as a scientist, science communicator, author, theoretician and literacy campaigner, was among the founding figures of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), which played a major role in promoting scientific awareness among the masses.

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His death marks the end of a long and influential journey that straddled science, social activism, literature and Left politics.

Born on January 18, 1935, at Kiraloor in Thrissur district, Parameswaran graduated in electrical engineering from the Thiruvananthapuram Engineering College and later obtained a PhD in nuclear engineering from the Moscow Power Institute.

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He served as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) from 1957 to 1975. He subsequently left his scientific career to devote himself to the activities of the KSSP, which was founded in 1970 with the objective of spreading scientific temper among ordinary people.

Under his leadership, the KSSP grew into a mass movement with influence extending beyond Kerala. His efforts also contributed to strengthening the organisation’s role in science popularisation and literacy campaigns.

Parameswaran authored several books in Malayalam and English, covering science and social issues.

He also became a prominent figure in Left ideological debates through his “Fourth World” theory, articulated in his book “Fourth World: Dream and Reality”. Parameswaran’s “Fourth World” concept envisaged a socialist society focussing more on decentralisation of power and environmental protection.

The theory triggered intense discussions within the state CPI(M). The Marxist party rejected his theoretical position and expelled him from the party in 2004.

People from various walks of life condoled the demise of Parameswaran and recalled his contributions in various fields.

CPI(M) veteran and former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan described his demise as a major loss to the state’s scientific, cultural and social spheres.

In a condolence message, Vijayan said Parameswaran had made invaluable contributions to Kerala’s public life as a nuclear scientist, science populariser, writer, thinker and social activist.

“Parameswaran had dedicated his life to taking science closer to ordinary people and promoting scientific temper and rational thinking in society,” Vijayan said.

He played a crucial role in the growth of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad and in the people’s science and literacy movements in the country, the CPI(M) leader said.

Vijayan said Parameswaran was also a prominent advocate and propagator of Left politics and scientific socialist thought during a significant phase of his life.

“Parameswaran gave up the opportunities and privileges he could have enjoyed as a nuclear scientist and chose the path of social activism,” Vijayan said adding that Parameswaran was a strong advocate of decentralisation of power and taking authority to the grassroots.