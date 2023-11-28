‘Emotional moment’: PM Modi on Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation

New Delhi, November 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the successful evacuation of all 41 trapped workers as an emotional moment for everyone.
“The success of the rescue operation of our labor brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health.
It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough,” PM said hailing workers and their families.
He also saluted the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation.
“Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labourer brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” the PM said.
