Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur
Exchange of fire starts in the morning in the hills of Bhairamgarh-Indravati area
An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.
The exchange of fire started in the morning in the forested hills of Bhairamgarh-Indravati area when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxalite operation following inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, he said.
Intermittent firing is underway, and further details are awaited, he added.
Three Naxalites, including a woman, collectively carrying rewards of Rs 12 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district on Thursday, police had said earlier.
