End of plastic pollution? Scientists develop plant-based bottles that biodegrade in 6 months

Scientists at the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, have developed a bottle made from bio-based materials that could help reduce plastic pollution. According to the institute, the bottle can biodegrade in about six months under natural conditions on land.

The bottle is made from biodegradable polymers and plant-derived materials. Unlike conventional plastic bottles, which can persist in the environment for a long time, the new bottle is designed to biodegrade and can also be composted.

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The bottle could be used to package drinking water, juices, milk, plant-based beverages, cooking oils, personal care products, household cleaning liquids and herbal products.

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The scientists have used renewable resources such as corn, sugarcane, cassava and sugar beet to develop the technology. The use of these plant-based materials could also help farmers and businesses explore new ways to utilise agricultural produce.

Another key feature is that manufacturers may be able to produce these bottles using their existing PET bottle-making machines, with only minor modifications. PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is a type of plastic commonly used to manufacture water and soft-drink bottles.

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Dr C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, said that developing sustainable packaging materials was an important step towards tackling plastic pollution and moving towards a system in which resources are reused and waste is minimised.

The project was launched about two years ago under CSIR's Sustainable Packaging Mission. The technology is now ready for transfer to manufacturers. CSIR-NIIST plans to offer licences to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on a non-exclusive basis, allowing multiple companies to use the technology.

The initiative could help small businesses, start-ups and large manufacturers explore alternatives to conventional plastic bottles.