End trust deficit: Rajnath Singh to Meitei, Kuki communities in Manipur

PTI

Tipa (Mizoram), November 1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday appealed to the warring Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to end “trust deficit” by holding "heart-to-heart" conversation, saying violence is no solution to any problem.

In his address at an election rally in this southern-most tip of Mizoram bordering Myanmar, Singh said the violence has not been done by any political party and that it happened because of certain situations.

“The Northeast has been peaceful in the last nine years. Insurgency has ended in every state. However, we have witnessed violence in Manipur this year that has pained us a lot. Violence is no solution to any problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Imphal, a mob tried to gherao a Manipur Police office complex demanding arms, prompting the authorities to order firing in the air and withdraw curfew relaxations in Imphal East and West districts, officials said. A tribal student body called for a 48-hour shutdown from Wednesday midnight to protest against the deployment of additional police commandos in Moreh town in Tengnoupal.

#Manipur #Rajnath Singh