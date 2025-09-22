Ended 7 wars: Trump repeats India-Pak truce claim, seeks Nobel

US President Donald Trump has repeated his claim that he solved the India-Pakistan conflict earlier this year with trade and asserted that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize for “ending seven wars”.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim over 40 times that he “helped settle” the tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

“On the world stage, we are once again doing things that we are just respected at a level that we have never been respected before. We are forging peace agreements and stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia,” Trump said at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner on Saturday.

He went on to say, “Think of India and Pakistan. And you know how I stopped that — with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we’ve stopped — India-Pakistan; Thailand-Cambodia; Armenia-Azerbaijan; Kosovo-Serbia; Israel-Iran; Egypt-Ethiopia; and Rwanda and the Congo. We stopped all of them. And 60 per cent of them were stopped because of trade,” the US President claimed.

He added “like with India, I said, ‘look, we’re not going to do any trade if you’re going to fight and they have nuclear weapons. They stopped.”

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations.