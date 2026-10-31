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Home / India / Energy security, maritime trade on agenda for G20 meet in US

Energy security, maritime trade on agenda for G20 meet in US

EAM Jaishankar lands in America for Quad meet, bilateral talks with Rubio

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Atlanta to attend the two-day G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on October 30-31, with energy security, freedom of navigation and supply chains set to figure prominently amid geopolitical tensions.

Hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the meeting will be accompanied by a Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and bilateral engagements involving Jaishankar.

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For India, one of the world’s largest energy importers, the discussions assume significance amid tensions in West Asia and concerns over the security of vital shipping routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.

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The quad meeting, involving India, the US, Japan and Australia, will see deliberations on movement of crude oil, LNG and fertilisers through international waterways.

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