DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Energy sourcing decisions taken keeping 1.4 billion people in mind: India on Trump’s claim

Energy sourcing decisions taken keeping 1.4 billion people in mind: India on Trump’s claim

US President Donald Trump claimed that New Delhi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil as part of a major India-US trade deal

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:08 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. PTI file
Advertisement

India on Thursday made it clear that its energy sourcing decisions are guided solely by national interest and the imperative of ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, responding to claims by US President Donald Trump that New Delhi had agreed to stop buying Russian oil as part of a major India-US trade deal.

Advertisement

Addressing media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government’s position on energy security has been stated publicly on several occasions and remains unchanged. “So far as India’s energy security or energy sourcing is concerned, ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government,” he said.

Advertisement

Jaiswal emphasised that diversification of energy sources, in line with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics, is at the core of India’s energy strategy. “All of India’s decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind,” he said, underlining that policy choices are driven by commercial considerations and national requirements.

Advertisement

The clarification comes after President Trump, while announcing a major India-US trade deal, claimed that India had agreed to stop purchasing Russian oil and instead increase imports of energy and other goods from the US and “potentially, Venezuela”.

On Venezuela, the MEA spokesperson noted that the country has been a long-standing energy partner of India, both on the trade and investment fronts. He said India had imported crude oil from Venezuela until 2019-20, before purchases were halted due to sanctions. Imports briefly resumed in 2023-24 but were again stopped following the reimposition of sanctions.

Advertisement

Jaiswal pointed out that Indian public sector undertakings have established partnerships with Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA and have maintained a presence in the country since 2008. “Consistent with our approach to energy security, India remains open to exploring the commercial merits of any crude supply options, including from Venezuela,” he said.

India’s response signals that while New Delhi remains open to diversifying energy imports, no single country or geopolitical consideration dictates its sourcing decisions, which continue to be anchored in affordability, availability and long-term energy security.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts