Enforcement Directorate searches held in Kerala in money-laundering case linked to PFI

New Delhi, September 25
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 12 locations in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kochi in Kerala on Monday in connection with a money-laundering case related to the banned Popular Front of India, sources said.
The searches were spread across premises of the organisation and its former leaders among others, they said.
The organisation was banned in September last year by the Centre for alleged unlawful activities and several of its leaders were arrested.
The ED is understood to be probing links of financial transactions with alleged terror activities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...