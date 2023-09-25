Enforcement Directorate searches held in Kerala in money-laundering case linked to PFI

PTI

New Delhi, September 25

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 12 locations in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kochi in Kerala on Monday in connection with a money-laundering case related to the banned Popular Front of India, sources said.

The searches were spread across premises of the organisation and its former leaders among others, they said.

The organisation was banned in September last year by the Centre for alleged unlawful activities and several of its leaders were arrested.

The ED is understood to be probing links of financial transactions with alleged terror activities.

#Enforcement Directorate #Kerala