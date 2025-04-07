Enforcement Directorate searches Tamil Nadu real estate group started by minister’s kin

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided multiple premises in the city as part of an investigation against a real estate group promoted by the brother of state minister KN Nehru, official sources said.

The real estate company -- TVH Group -- was founded by KN Ravichandran.

The federal probe agency is searching the premises as part of a probe linked to the TVH group, sources said.

Ravichandran is the brother of KN Nehru, the Tamil Nadu minister for municipal administration, urban and water supply.

Details of the Enforcement Directorate operation are awaited.