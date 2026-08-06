Engage youth, stay humble, PM tells new Rajya Sabha MPs at breakfast meet

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The PM was speaking at a breakfast meeting he hosted for 36 new MPs of the upper house at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

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The group included all seven former AAP MPs from Punjab and Delhi who merged with the BJP recently. These are Vikram Sahney, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh and Rajender Gupta.

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Also present was BJP president Nitin Nabin (elected from Bihar) and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (elected from MP) and BJP Haryana in charge Satish Poonia (elected from Rajasthan).

At the meeting the PM made a special mention of the need to stay humble and within parliamentary decorum.

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"He spoke of bhaasha kaa sanyam (dignity of language), and said we must always remember our roots, stay committed to the welfare of people and exhibit simple, restrained conduct. He shared innovative ideas on how our presence in Rajya Sabha can become meaningful through regular attendance, curiosity, study, active participation in committees and restraint in language," Poonia said after the meeting.

The BJP Haryana in charge also said that PM Modi stressed the need for MPs to use “MP Sports Competition” to engage the youth and wean them off addiction.

Sahney said the PM drew from his own life and experience and offered valuable guidance on how seriously the MPs should take Parliament.

"He emphasized that Parliament must function smoothly, and encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours each day in the Parliament Library. He also encouraged MPs to engage with the youth and actively implement MP Sports Scheme in their respective constituencies," said Sahney.