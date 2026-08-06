DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Engage youth, stay humble, PM tells new Rajya Sabha MPs at breakfast meet

Engage youth, stay humble, PM tells new Rajya Sabha MPs at breakfast meet

Sahney, Raghav, Pathak, Poonia, Harbhajan, Gupta attend | Modi asks MPs to wean youth away from drugs

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi meets Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal and others in New Delhi. PTI
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday counselled newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs on the importance of being part of the legislative chamber and urged them to make meaningful contributions to parliamentary discourse.Just days after Gen Z protests the prime minister also said that the MPs should engage the youth in constructive activities including sports and work to wean them off all kinds of addictions.
Advertisement

The PM was speaking at a breakfast meeting he hosted for 36 new MPs of the upper house at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Advertisement

The group included all seven former AAP MPs from Punjab and Delhi who merged with the BJP recently. These are Vikram Sahney, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh and Rajender Gupta.

Advertisement

Also present was BJP president Nitin Nabin (elected from Bihar) and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (elected from MP) and BJP Haryana in charge Satish Poonia (elected from Rajasthan).

At the meeting the PM made a special mention of the need to stay humble and within parliamentary decorum.

Advertisement

"He spoke of bhaasha kaa sanyam (dignity of language), and said we must always remember our roots, stay committed to the welfare of people and exhibit simple, restrained conduct. He shared innovative ideas on how our presence in Rajya Sabha can become meaningful through regular attendance, curiosity, study, active participation in committees and restraint in language," Poonia said after the meeting.

The BJP Haryana in charge also said that PM Modi stressed the need for MPs to use “MP Sports Competition” to engage the youth and wean them off addiction.

Sahney said the PM drew from his own life and experience and offered valuable guidance on how seriously the MPs should take Parliament.

"He emphasized that Parliament must function smoothly, and encouraged MPs to spend at least one or two hours each day in the Parliament Library. He also encouraged MPs to engage with the youth and actively implement MP Sports Scheme in their respective constituencies," said Sahney.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts